Mindtree Coronavirus News: Two Dell employees Mindtree tested positive for coronavirus | India Business News

NEW DELHI: Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements.

The Dell employee had returned from the US. The US, including a visit to Texas, while the Mindtree employee also had a history of traveling abroad, the two companies said in separate statements.

“We can confirm that two Dell India employees were tested for the COVID-19 virus after they returned home from the United States, including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee tested negative, another tested positive and it has since been quarantined, “said Dell Technologies.

The company said it continues to take steps to protect members and communities of the Dell Technologies team by adhering to the health and safety guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, and coordinating with officials. health premises.

Mindtree said one of its employees returning from a trip abroad tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, 2020.

“The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision. Every effort is being made to provide the best medical care for him and his family. The employee isolated himself upon returning from the trip and did not visit the office or meet other Mindtree colleagues, “the company added.

Mindtree said that it has been consciously taking precautions throughout its operations to combat any adverse incident with its employees.

