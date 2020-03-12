Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans come out in support of Tejasswi Prakash after host Rohit Shetty exploited her

India Top Headlines

Actress Swaragini Tejasswi Prakash’s jokes with presenter Rohit Shetty of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have been making headlines. Recently, in one of the promotions shared by the channel, Rohit educated Tejasswi for accusing him of showing favoritism.

It seems that this did not go well with her fans and support her. They think she was right to state her point of view. This is what Tejasswi Prakash fans are saying: One user wrote: “She is right if she is taking a stand against favoritism. The stunts should be fair to everyone #TejasswiPrakash # KhatronKeKhiladi10 # KKK10 (sic)”.



Another user suggested why the contestants had to undergo the candle wax task if no deletion was supposed to happen. Take a look at that tweet here:



For the unskilled, Tejasswi told host Rohit Shetty that she favored Amruta Khanvilkar during one of the tasks. She said that the amount of benefit Amruta received, no one did. He asked what benefit it had given him. To which, Tejasswi said that he could have easily given the benefit to Amruta instead of burning his leg (Tejasswi) during the task.

The director of Singham lost his cool and polite Tejasswi by saying that he should respect her, since he hasn’t gotten here just by wandering in cars. He also warned to kick her out of the program.

