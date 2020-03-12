India coronavirus update: coronavirus count reaches 73 in India | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The new coronavirus is altering the world and the economy with countries struggling to implement the best possible strategy to prevent its spread. In India, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 70 and thousands are kept under close surveillance. The government has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to monitor the situation and take measures to reduce the increase in cases.

Here are the best developments:

Covid-19 cases in India reach 73



As of Thursday, India reported 73 cases of coronavirus in India. The number includes includes 17 foreign citizens. The current statewide count of Covid-19 cases is as follows: Delhi (6); Haryana (14) Rajasthan (3); Uttar Pradesh (11); Kerala (17); Telangana (1); Jammu and Kashmir (1); Ladakh (3); Tamil Nadu (1); Maharashtra (11); Karnataka (4) and Punjab (1).

India imposes general ban on travelers



All existing visas for India are suspended until April 15, except those issued for diplomatic, official, UN / international, employment and project purposes. This will take effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure. The visa-free travel facility granted to the OCI cardholder remains on hold until April 15. This will take effect from 1200 GMT on March 13. Any foreign citizen who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons should contact the nearest Indian mission.

Those who reveal the identity of patients with COVID-19 to face the action



Pune authorities have warned of criminal actions against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus on social media platforms. Noting a complaint from a relative of a Pune-based patient, which tested positive, Division Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said police were asked to monitor social media posts and take appropriate action on these matters. The commissioner noted that if the identity of a patient is revealed, the person and his family could face a situation of social boycott. Mhaisekar said the Pune Police cyber cell is closely watching. Of the 11 cases in Maharashtra, eight are in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur.

Contact Stranded Indian Students in Iran: Delhi HC to Downtown



The Delhi High Court directed the Center on Thursday to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran contacts the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the outbreak. Judge Navin Chawla told the Center that he wants a report on that matter on March 17, the next hearing date. Upon hearing a petition from the parents of the stranded students, the court ordered the ministries of home, foreign affairs, health and aviation to develop a positive plan for the evacuation of the students.

The daily arrival of international passengers falls to 62,000



The number of international passengers arriving in India has dropped to around 62,000 a day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Thursday in Lok Sabha. He said the count could be cut to around 40,000 after the government’s decision to suspend all tourist visas. There are 30 international airports in the country and, on average, these airfields receive around 70,000 international passengers.

Ministry of health publishes comic to publicize



On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry released a comic to educate citizens about the new coronavirus in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the country. The comic ‘

Children, Vayu and Corona ‘ features a superhero named ‘Vayu’ who works for public health and the environment. while the villain is called ‘Corona’, a virus that is spreading rapidly and needs to be controlled.

SC Refuses to Urgent Hearing on Statement to Postpone IPL-2020



The Supreme Court declined Thursday to grant an urgent hearing on an Indian Premier League (IPL) -2020 postponement statement amid the coronavirus scare. A holiday bank of judges U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told the petitioner that he could bring up the matter for urgent inclusion before the regular bank on March 16, when the apex court will reopen after Holi’s break. IPL-2020 is scheduled to start from March 29 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a major BCCI source told PTI that no foreign player will be available for this year’s IPL until April 15 due to government-imposed visa restrictions. According to the source, a closed-door IPL seems like a real possibility now, but even a postponement cannot be ruled out since some 60 recruits abroad will not be available to trade, at least in the early stages of the event. .

No proposal to postpone Parliament



Lok Sabha President Om Birla reported Thursday that there is no proposal to postpone Parliament’s death in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Flipkart puts staff under compulsory work from home for 3 days



In one of the biggest moves to prepare against Covid-19’s constant expansion, online retailer Flipkart has made it mandatory for all its staff in Bangalore, at its largest campus located in an office park in Bellandur, to work from home. for three days, starting on Wednesday. This campus is home to some 8,000-10,000 employees who work from home as part of the “dry running” of their day-to-day operations for the company owned by US retail giant Walmart in the wake of Covid-19.



Gasoline and diesel prices fell further on Thursday



Fuel prices fell further on Thursday due to a drop in demand after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. The price of gasoline fell by 15-16 country and that of diesel by 12-13 country in the main cities of the country. Gasoline now costs Rs 70.14 per liter in Delhi, Rs 75.84 per liter in Mumbai, Rs 72.83 per liter in Calcutta and Rs 72.86 per liter in Chennai after the price cut. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.89 per liter in Delhi, Rs 65.84 per liter in Mumbai, Rs 65.22 per liter in Calcutta and 66.35 per liter in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website .

Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, Seoul



National airline Air India announced Wednesday night the temporary suspension of its flight services to Rome, Milan and Seoul. While services to Rome, Italy will be suspended from March 15 to 25, flight operations to Milan (Italy) and Seoul in South Korea will remain suspended from March 14 to 28, an airline official said. .

The powers of the Union household secretary delegated to the secretary of health



The government announced Wednesday the delegation of powers executed by the Union’s interior secretary under Section 10 of the Disaster Management Act to the counterpart of the health ministry. The section talks about monitoring the implementation of the national plan and the plans prepared by the ministries or departments of the central government and gives general power of superintendency to the officer who executes it.

