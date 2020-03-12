Has Vijay done THIS for the first time in 27 years for ‘Master’? The | Tamil Movie News

India Top Headlines

Vijay’s next film ‘Master’ has advanced to the next level and promotions for the film have begun prior to the release of the film’s audio, which will take place on March 15 in Chennai. Previously, Story Kutti Story ’, the first single song from ‘Master’, which was sung by Vijay, was officially released and has continued to entertain audiences for almost a month. In addition to acting, Vijay has been singing songs in his movies, but the latest rumor on the Internet is that Vijay has taken the reins of directing for the first time in 27 years for ‘Master’.

Vijay has directed a very small portion in ‘Master,’ in which film director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his co-writer Rathna Kumar will be seen in an avatar cameo. The entire ‘Master’ team was excited to witness Vijay’s direction, and it will also be a special moment for fans.

Vijay is reportedly rehearsing the role of a teacher in ‘Master’, while Vijay Sethupathi plays as the antagonist. The second single from the movie ‘Vaathi Coming’ will be released this afternoon at 5pm, and fans have already started their celebrations in style. ‘Vaathi Coming’ is expected to be a musical rhythm number in which Vijay has reportedly danced non-stop for a minute.