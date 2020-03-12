For heart block, more people opt for Ayurveda-based non-invasive treatments instead of surgery

India Top Headlines

Dr. Rohit Sane, Founder and CEO of Madhavbaug

“With advances in Ayurveda, more people are turning to a natural approach to reduce their blockages” – Dr. Rohit Sane

Sunil Patil (name changed), a Navi Mumbai resident who underwent angioplasty in 2012, vowed never to undergo surgery again after experiencing pain during the procedure and side effects after the medication. In 2018, he was again detected with 3 more blockages in his arteries. This time, he decided to undergo Madhavbaug Ayurveda-based non-surgical treatment. Cut to today, her blockages have been greatly reduced according to her latest reports from computed tomography angiography and symptoms such as chest pain, dyspnea have disappeared.

Over the years, thousands of patients like Sunil have chosen to avoid angioplasty and shunting, and have relied on non-invasive Ayurveda-based treatments. We reached out to award-winning Dr. Rohit Sane, founder and CEO of Madhavbaug, one of India’s leading Ayurvedic-based cardiac care clinic and hospital chains to understand more about this trend.

Given that cardiac care is such a sensitive topic, what is driving people to choose non-invasive treatments over angioplasty and bypass surgery?

Over the years, there have been a lot of misconceptions about locks, which people are more informed about today. A lock is not an emergency; a person can live with 100% blockage and still have a blood supply to their heart and not have a heart attack. In fact, the biggest myth is that the size of the block determines the blood supply to your heart. Well, a 50% block does not mean your blood supply to the heart drops by 50%.

While most people believe that in case of blockages, angioplasty or shunting is the only option, it is important to note that they have no real benefit in managing medications. There are several global studies that have affirmed this, such as the COURAGE and ISCHEMIA trails (conducted by the National Institute of Health and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute)

No one can predict a heart attack and blockages have a limited role in that case.

Most people opt for a non-invasive treatment because it is painless, cost-effective, and has no side effects. There are many complications that can arise after surgery, medications can have various other side effects, and symptoms such as dyspnea and chest pain may appear again.

To address the elephant in the room, do Ayurvedic non-invasive treatments really work? Is there any science behind this?

Yes, they absolutely do. We have treated more than ten lakh patients in the past 16 years in our 2 hospitals and more than 230 clinics. At Madhavbaug, our treatments are backed by research. Our research papers have been published in more than 100 leading global publications, such as the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research, Lancet, Indian Heart Journal, among others.

After treatment, patients have seen a reduction in their blockages, which is visible through their IVUS and / or CT angiography where the actual volume of the plaque is visible. Patients have seen the overall reduction in block size after undergoing treatment successfully.

LCX is the circumflex artery of the heart. The 98.5 mm³ plate / block seen in CTA dated Nov. 12, 19 has been reduced to 53.7 mm³ in CTA dated Feb. 20, 20. The free circumflex artery block light has improved from 219.3 mm³ to 406.

In the LAD artery of the heart, the obstruction-free lumen has improved from 268 mm³ to 379.5 mm³ in more than 2 months of therapy, while the blocks have been reduced from 128.5 mm³ to 113.7mm², thus reducing the patient’s symptoms

What is Madhavbaug’s treatment approach? How do you approach the disease?

Our award-winning patented Sampurna Hridaya Shuddhikaran treatment aims to reduce blockages and improve patient quality of life through a holistic approach. Treatment is based on 4 pillars: advanced research supports Ayurvedic treatments, diet, exercise management, and continuous monitoring. All 4 are equally important to the lock reversal process. We have a dincharya or daily routine that captures the entire process of living your daily life during treatment.

Our modern diagnostics encapsulate the latest technology, so we can accurately diagnose and track patient progress. Treatment involves advanced procedures such as thermal vasodilation and centripetal oleation. To ensure that the diet is followed, we prescribe a custom diet box and recommend a complete exercise management program for it.

What benefits does a patient obtain after non-surgical treatment?

Our goal is to improve the quality of life for patients with blocks, and reversing the blocks is only part of the process. After treatment, patients are free of symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath that make them immobile and an obstacle in their daily life. There is no need for medications laden with side effects that can cause other complications. The effect of the treatment is also long-term.

Madhavbaug congratulates patients who successfully reduced their blockages after treatment

Our greatest satisfaction lies in the fact that our efforts are producing results and making a difference in the lives of billions of patients each year. However, it is not only about the treatments we offer, but also about educating patients, something we firmly believe can help our country overcome the epidemic of heart disease. Most people in India fear heart attacks. We recently launched an initiative called Mission Digvijay to make people “conquer” this fear by understanding how they can keep their hearts healthy and disease free.