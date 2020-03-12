Coronavirus: Who cannot travel to India? India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: To isolate India from the global spread of new coronaviruses, the second meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Wednesday made the decision to restrict the entry of travelers from around the world. While the world has recorded more than a lakh of Covid-19 cases, India has so far reported 63 confirmed cases.

Most of the patients in India are people who recently returned from any of the highly affected countries and ended up infecting family and colleagues.

Here is everything you need to know about who can and who cannot travel to India:

* All existing visas for India are suspended until April 15, except those issued for diplomatic, official, UN / international, employment and project purposes. This will take effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

* The visa-free travel facility granted to the OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) cardholder remains on hold until April 15. This will take effect from 1200 GMT on March 13.



* Any foreign citizen who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons should contact the nearest Indian mission.

* All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving or visiting China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will take effect from 1200 GMT on March 13.

The GoM statement has also advised Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. He further warned that travelers could be subject to a minimum of 14 days of quarantine. India will also protect its land borders with designated checkpoints equipped with detection facilities.

The GoM in its statement said that provision will be made for compassionate students / cases in Italy to collect samples. Those who are negative will be able to travel and will be quarantined upon arrival in India for 14 days.