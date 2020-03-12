Coronavirus: The world closes when leaders warn that the viral pandemic will worsen | India News

Sports

BANGKOK: People around the world became increasingly closed to each other as travel bans accelerated, separating regions as a viral pandemic develops and financial markets fall.

It was a moving outbreak, both glacially and explosively, with a virus first detected three months ago in China crawling across borders and producing eruptive outbreaks that have paralyzed the areas.

Even for a crisis that has not been lacking in the headlines, breakneck events appeared on the screens: an official designation of “pandemic” by the World Health Organization, a dramatic stop to travel between the United States and 26 European countries. , and infections among beloved Hollywood stars, sports lights, and political leaders. All of this occurred in a context of the collapse of world economies that left not only Wall Street investors but people from all walks of life.

“We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are now,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. USA

President Donald Trump, who had minimized the virus for days, suddenly took a different tone, delivering a grim speech in the Oval Office announcing strict rules on travel from much of Europe to begin this weekend. The State Department followed up with an extraordinary warning to Americans to “reconsider travel abroad” as well. Local leaders warned that things would only get worse.

“This will be a very difficult time,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, one of the Seattle area’s top public health officials, who has one of the largest outbreaks in the United States. “It is similar to what could be considered an infectious disease equivalent to a great earthquake that is going to shake us for weeks and weeks.”

Across the United States, where cases now number more than 1,300, the sense of urgency was widespread.

Nursing homes turned away visitors, empty student schools and workplace cubicles were left vacant. A rite of spring, the March madness of college basketball, settled on empty arenas, while professional basketball won’t play at all. Joyful, alcohol-filled celebrations and green splashes of St. Patrick’s Day were suspended. Recorded television shows with no audiences, rush hour crowds in New York subway cars disappeared, and families crouched down wondering what would come next.

“If we avoid each other and listen to the scientists, maybe in a few weeks it will be better,” said Koloud `Kay ‘Tarapolsi of Redmond, Washington, who has two children whose schools were closed as of Thursday.

As the pandemic grips Europe and the United States, it continues to decline in China, where the first cases of COVID-19 emerged in December. It reported a record low of just 15 new cases on Thursday and was cautiously monitoring newcomers returning with the virus from elsewhere.

More than three-quarters of China’s patients have recovered. Most people have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, although the symptoms can be severe, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. Recovery for mild cases takes about two weeks, while more serious illnesses can take three to six weeks, says the WHO.

More than 126,000 people in more than 110 countries have been infected. But the WHO emphasized that the vast majority are in just four countries: China and South Korea, where new cases are declining, and Iran and Italy, where they are not.

“We call on countries every day to take urgent and aggressive action,” said WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We rang the alarm bell loud and clear.”

High-profile announcements of infections made the alarms even louder. Double Oscar winner Tom Hanks said he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive. Australian authorities say the couple is in a Queensland hospital and that their close contacts would have to be quarantined.

In Italy, Juventus soccer club said defender Daniele Rugani tested positive. In Iran, the senior vice president and two other cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Italy, already under unprecedented restrictions, tightened the rules even further. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the closure of pubs, restaurants, barber shops, coffee shops and other companies that cannot guarantee a meter (yard) of space between workers and customers.

“Right now, everyone is looking at us,” Conte said, as the rules brought haunting silence to places around Italy.

Asian stocks plunged on Thursday, after a drop of 1,464 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, putting the index 20% below its record set last month and in fearsome territory that Wall Street calls a “bear market” .

“There is a real feeling that we don’t know where this ends,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for the Commonwealth Financial Network.

