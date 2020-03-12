Coronavirus in Karnataka: elderly man, suspected patient with coronavirus, dies in Karnataka | Hubballi News

India Top Headlines

KALABURAGI: A suspected Covid-19 patient, admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi and later to a hospital in Hyderabad, died Tuesday night. Her body was brought to Kalaburagi for the last rites.

District health officer Dr. MA Jabbar issued an official circular stating that 76-year-old Mahmad Hussain Siddiqui died after the suspected Covid-19 virus. Jabbar has appointed Dr. Sharanabasappa Kyatanal, Taluk Health Officer, Kalaburagi as Nodal Officer to ensure that all precautionary and control measures are taken until the last rites of the deceased are completed, in Kalaburagi.

Sources from the district administration said Siddiqui had returned from Saudi Arabia on February 29 and was admitted to an isolation room as he suffered from a cough, fever and cold. “His family members had taken him to Hyderabad for further treatment,” they added.

Meanwhile, the health department said it had collected a sample from the throat of two people, including Siddiqui. “We received a report as negative and awaiting the report from Siddiqui, who died in Hyderabad on Tuesday night,” the department said in a press release.

“Your sample for Covid-19 has been collected and sent for testing,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, commissioner, department of health and family welfare.

However, sources at the Kalaburagi hospital have ruled out the possibility of Covid-19 as the reason for his death.

