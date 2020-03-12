BJP to Seek Proof of Floor at Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16 | India News

India Top Headlines

BHOPAL: The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek proof of a flat on March 16 following the resignation of 22 MLA from the state Congress, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

The government led by 15-month-old Kamal Nath has faced a deep crisis after the resignation of 22 MLA from Congress after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday.

“Since the government is a minority, we are going to ask the Governor and Speaker of the Assembly for a floor test on March 16 when the state budget session begins,” said BJP chief in Madhya Pradesh assembly Narottam Mishra , to the journalists here.

The Governor and Speaker have 22 MLA waivers. Now it’s up to them to take a call, he said.

“This government has lost the majority,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a former BJP leader, a former prime minister.

Congress has a large majority of wafers in the 228-member assembly. Before the rebellion, his count was 114.

It also has the support of four independents, two BSP MLA and one SP, but some are now able to switch sides to the BJP.

If the 22 MLA resignations are accepted, the strength of the assembly will drop to 206.

Congress, on its own, will keep 92 seats, while the BJP has 107 seats with the magic number for a majority of 104.

