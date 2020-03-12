Angelina Jolie reveals two daughters recently had surgery, photos of Shiloh on crutches shared online | Film news in English

India Top Headlines

Angelina Jolie has shared that two of her six children have undergone surgery in the past year. On Sunday, the 44-year-old actor revealed in a first-person trial on Time that two of his daughters have had recent “medical challenges” that resulted in surgery.

The essay, “Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women’s Day,” begins by sharing her family’s recent health problems. “I have spent the past two months going in and out of surgeries with my older daughter, and days ago I saw her younger sister go through the operating room for hip surgery,” Jolie wrote.

“They know I’m writing this because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of,” he added.



Although the actor Maleficent referred directly to Zahara, 15, he did not specify which of his two younger daughters had hip surgery. However, people.com confirmed that Shiloh, 13, was photographed walking on crutches over the weekend while shopping with her mother and sister, Vivienne, 11. She was also seen leaving after her surgeries. , attending Cirque du Soleil with his family. , where she was seen using an intravenous drip.

According to a hospital source, Jolie has been by her sons’ side for the past two months as they entered and left the hospital. “She has been in her pajamas, in the pediatric ward, by his side,” added the source.

In her essay, Jolie went on to describe the sweet way her three daughters reached out to take care of each other in the midst of surgeries. She wrote: “I have seen my daughters take care of each other. My youngest daughter studied nurses with her sister, and then attended next time. I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily and put themselves first, and felt the joy of being at the service of their loved ones. ”



Then he praised his girls for their strength. “I also saw them face their fears with determined courage,” Jolie said, adding: “We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When we can only take the next step or breathe through the pain so we stabilize and we do it. ”

The star also gave her three children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 11, a special thanks, writing that they had also helped care for their sisters and that they had been “caring and caring.”

She concluded the essay with a message. “My wish this day is that we value girls. Take care of them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community,” Jolie wrote.

Jolie shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The couple separated after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

