38,000 square kilometers of the Ladakh area under Chinese control: Government in Parl | India News

NEW DELHI: The government reiterated in Parliament that 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory was under Chinese occupation in the Union Territory of Ladakh and that Arunachal Pradesh and the entire J&K and Ladakh UT would remain an integral part of India .

Responding to a written question in Lok Sabha, the government also called on Pakistan to desist from trying to make any “material changes” in J&K and Ladakh.

“China disputes the international border between India and China. In the eastern sector, China claims approximately 90,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian territory under China’s occupation in the Union Territory of Ladakh is approximately 38,000 square kilometers, “said Foreign Minister V Muraleedharan.

He added that under the so-called “Boundary Agreement” signed between China and Pakistan on March 2, 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometers of Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to China.

“The consistent and principled position of India is that Arunachal Pradesh and all the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will be an integral part of India. This fact has been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side in several times, “said the minister.

In response to a separate consultation, Muraleedharan said that the government was monitoring all events taking place in the Indian territories, including the territories under the illegal and forced occupation of Pakistan.

“We have always called on Pakistan to immediately abandon all areas under its illegal and forced occupation, and to end human rights violations and desist from continued attempts to achieve material change in these territories,” he said.

The minister was responding to a query seeking to know what the government was doing to comply with the 1994 Parliament resolution on PoK.

“The coherent and principled position of the Government, as also stated in the Parliament resolution adopted unanimously by both Houses on February 22, 1994, is that all the Territories of the Union of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are And they will be an integral part of India, ” said Muraleedharan.

