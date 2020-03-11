Virat Kohli 133 flees from breaking the ODI record of Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

Sports

DHARAMSALA: The captain of India, Virat Kohli, is only 133 races to reach 12,000 races in his ODI career and could do so in the next series of three Indian ODI games against South Africa. Kohli has 239 innings to his career, which means that if he crosses 12,000 in this series, he will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest in the milestone.

Tendulkar had taken 300 tickets to reach the milestone. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is currently second on the list, having reached 12,000 ODI runs in 314 innings, while former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara did so in 336 innings.

Kohli will seek to break the shackles at his first opportunity in the South African series as he has been going through an irregular shape.

In the three-game ODI series recently concluded in New Zealand, Kohli’s highest score was 51 and he scored 15 and 9 in the other two games. In the following two-match test series, Kohli scored 2, 19, 3, and 14, as India lost the series 2-0.

The first ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Thursday in Dharamsala followed by the second ODI on Sunday in Lucknow. The final ODI will be played on March 18 in Kolkata.

