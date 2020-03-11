The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India reaches 60; a new case each of Delhi, Rajasthan | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The number of confirmed cases of new coronaviruses in the country has risen to 60, with two new positive cases, one each from Delhi and Rajasthan, reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The figure includes five positive cases reported in Delhi and nine people who were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh until Wednesday morning. The total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians, the ministry said.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has registered two positive cases.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said.

Kerala has so far reported nine cases including the three patients who were discharged last month after recovery.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who spoke with some Covid-19 patients admitted to Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals on Tuesday, said all people infected with the disease were stable and showed signs of recovery.

According to the protocol that is currently being followed, a suspicious case is tested at least twice before it is confirmed as ‘positive’.

Amid the growing cases of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, India on Tuesday banned the entry of citizens from three more countries, France, Germany and Spain, suspending the regular and electronic visas granted to them to date .

“All regular electronic (adhesive) visas / visas granted to citizens of France, Germany and Spain and issued on March 11 or before and that have not yet entered India are suspended with immediate effect,” said an Office notification Immigration issued Tuesday night. night.



Regular visas, including electronic visas, are granted to all foreign citizens who have a travel history to these countries as of February 1 and who have not yet entered India are also suspended, he said.

When issuing a travel notice, the Ministry of Health also asked passengers with a history of travel to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to submit to a self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival, and their employers to facilitate work from home for such employees during this period.

India had already suspended visas granted to citizens of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China.

The Ministry of Health of the Union has strongly urged people to refrain from traveling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany and advised them to avoid non-essential trips abroad in view of the coronavirus outbreak.