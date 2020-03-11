Shivraj may take over as MP CM for fourth term | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: If all goes according to BJP’s plan, three-time Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan can take office for a fourth term, after being out of power for 15 months, setting a score for removal of BJP in Maharashtra, where his rivals joined Shiv Sena.

A few days ago, the Leader of the Opposition at the Gujarat assembly, Paresh Dhanani, mocked the BJP banks by telling MP CM Nitin Patel that Congress “would make him the CM deputy if he left BJP with 15-20 MLA “. The taunt may have baffled Patel, but the beer storm in Madhya Pradesh was beyond the horizon.

Madhya Pradesh’s surprise came even when congressional leaders felt they had control over BJP by challenging it on issues such as the economy and unrest against the CAA. Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP were writing a history of regime change.

The Scindia union will be a big boost for the saffron festival, which lost assembly surveys in 2018 due to poor performance in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the strength of the Scindia clan. In addition, its induction will help focus attention on the growing vulnerability of Congress at a time when the Modi government is fighting resistance to the CAA, with the result of Delhi seen as a victory for its opponents.

It also rules out rumors of any reservations Modi-Shah has had about Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It was speculated that BJP is not willing to overthrow the Nath government due to a “confidence deficit.” BJP sources argued that they were clear that they were not acting in a hurry and that they expected the contradictions to mature. There were initial fears about the complications of leadership equations with the rival branch of the Scindia clan. It was said that Jyotiraditya’s equations with his aunt Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan CM, were not equal.

The rivalry was at least partly a consequence of the political schism in the family, which began when Vijaya Raje Scindia paid a price for opposing the Emergency and staying with Bhartiya Jan Sangh.

If the sources are to be believed, the Scindia family is united now and the recent image of Vasundhara Raje hugging her nephew was an indication that the whole family is united. There are other possible plaintiffs in the CM publication, but Chouhan’s claim is clearly acknowledged. BJP has moved with caution. Before the MLAs of the rebel Congress were transferred to a ‘safe house’ in Bangalore on Monday, a BJP leader, who was coordinating with them, asked them at least twice as if they were “completely ready” to leave the party. in support of Scindia, who had decided to join BJP because he was upset with the leaders of Congress for not considering him as head of the PCC or nominating him to Rajya Sabha.

While the MLAs claimed to stand firm, the BJP leaders took action. Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who were assigned to monitor events in the state, held meetings with the party’s high command, including Interior Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda, to finalize the plan to overthrow Nath’s government and have Scindia join. Party.

Scindia’s aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje played a crucial role, calling the imminent union of her nephew BJP a “ghar-wapasi” since her father Madhavrao Scindia had left Jan Sangh and joined Congress after the disputes with his mother, the late Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, one of the founding members of BJP.

The BJP central elections committee met on Tuesday to finalize Rajya Sabha’s candidates and review parliamentarian developments. After the CEC meeting, Modi, Shah, and Nadda sat separately to ensure the precise execution of the plan. Even the resignation of the rebel MLA Congress that was sent to Governor Lalji Tandon was part of the strategy to ensure that Speaker does not confuse receiving the letter.

At Tuesday’s meeting, sources said, there was no discussion about the three RS candidates from Madhya Pradesh, possibly because Scindia is not yet a member of the BJP. He is likely to join in a couple of days, after which his candidacy is likely to be announced.

It was learned that there was no discussion about the inauguration of Chouhan as CM, as it will be formally discussed only after more clarity emerges in the state about the state of resignation of the MLAs of Congress.

