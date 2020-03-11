Rajinikanth: Actor Rajinikanth may announce political party tomorrow | Chennai News

India Top Headlines

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth is likely to announce his political party on Thursday. Six days after holding a meeting of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) district secretaries, the actor is again in a meeting with office holders on Thursday, when the announcement is expected.

RMM officials confirmed to TOI that they received calls from the Rajinikanth office on Tuesday night, asking them to be present at 9 am Thursday in a marriage hall owned by the actor in Chennai. Multiple sources said the actor is likely to describe his political program that would include the formal launch of a party in the coming days.

The stakes are high for AIADMK and DMK in the next Tamil Nadu election scheduled for May 2021. While AIADMK Prime Minister and Co-Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy Chief Minister and Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam, They will fight for political survival, for MK Stalin, who has had a long wait to give the government a chance, the poll fight is crucial for him to cement his leadership after the death of his father and former DMK chief M Karunanidhi .

For Rajini, 69, the political battle plan, which has been being prepared for a while, has to be successful in the next TN elections, so he can maintain a decent tenure in Dravidian politics. The actor is expected to describe the party’s structure, in addition to indicating its alliance plans.

