Rajinikanth: Actor Rajinikanth may announce political party tomorrow | Chennai News
RMM officials confirmed to TOI that they received calls from the Rajinikanth office on Tuesday night, asking them to be present at 9 am Thursday in a marriage hall owned by the actor in Chennai. Multiple sources said the actor is likely to describe his political program that would include the formal launch of a party in the coming days.
The stakes are high for AIADMK and DMK in the next Tamil Nadu election scheduled for May 2021. While AIADMK Prime Minister and Co-Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy Chief Minister and Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam, They will fight for political survival, for MK Stalin, who has had a long wait to give the government a chance, the poll fight is crucial for him to cement his leadership after the death of his father and former DMK chief M Karunanidhi .
For Rajini, 69, the political battle plan, which has been being prepared for a while, has to be successful in the next TN elections, so he can maintain a decent tenure in Dravidian politics. The actor is expected to describe the party’s structure, in addition to indicating its alliance plans.