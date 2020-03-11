Rahul Gandhi: ‘Oil prices collapsed while you were busy destabilizing the MP government’: Rahul’s dig in PM | India Business News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congressman Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the BJP could have overlooked the “35% collapse in world oil prices” as it was busy destabilizing to the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi asked the Center to place gasoline prices below the Rs 60 mark, as it can “help boost the stagnant economy.”

“Hello @PMOIndia (prime minister’s office), while you were busy destabilizing an elected government of Congress, you may have missed the 35% drop in world oil prices. Could you pass the benefit to the Indians by reducing Oil prices at less? 60 “per liter” will help boost the stagnant economy, “Gandhi tweeted.

Hello @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilizing an elected government of Congress, you may have missed noticing 35% of cr… https://t.co/eQk6Nivfoh – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1583905528000

The tweet comes a day after 22 MLAs in Congress submitted their resignations in Madhya Pradesh, bringing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

The comment also came hours after the oil companies announced a cut of Rs 2.69 and Rs 2.33 in gasoline and diesel prices, respectively. Following the announcement, the price of gasoline has been revised to Rs 70.29 and diesel to Rs 63.01 per liter in Delhi.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday caused by the clash of oil titans Saudi Arabia and Russia. Monday’s defeat was caused by Riyadh who led through the biggest price cuts in two decades over the weekend, after Moscow’s refusal to agree to reduce production.

Saudi Arabia and others from the oil export cartel Opep (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) led last week to further reduce production to shore up prices amid falling demand due to the new coronavirus.

But Moscow, the world’s second largest oil producer, blocked the measure, signaling an alliance with OPEC that aimed to support the crumbling market.

However, brent crude rates have recovered nearly half of Monday’s loss. Brent crude futures rose $ 1.26, or 3.4%, to $ 38.48 per barrel on Wednesday.

(With agency contributions)

