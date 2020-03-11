Plane crash in Pakistan: fighter jet crashes in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, during rehearsal of parade | World News

India Top Headlines

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani F-16 fighter jet crashed in Islamabad on Wednesday in an apparent accident during a rehearsal for an upcoming military parade in the capital, authorities said.

There was no immediate news about the fate of the pilot or co-pilot, nor details about the area where the plane crashed.

The images on social networks showed a large column of smoke that rose to the sky after the plane fell to the ground apparently trying to loop.

“The Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 plane crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad, during rehearsals of the March 23 parade. Rescue teams were sent to the scene of the accident,” the air force said. a statement.

A second security officer who spoke on condition of anonymity also confirmed the accident.

Rehearsals were taking place ahead of the annual military parade to be held in Islamabad this month to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23.

F-16 aircraft are among the most valuable defense hardware in the Pakistani army’s arsenal. The country has a fleet of approximately 50 F-16, each with a value of at least $ 40 million.

Pakistan has a history of military and civil aviation checkered security, with frequent plane and helicopter accidents over the years.

Wednesday’s incident occurs only a few months after a fighter plane crashed during a training mission near the city of Mianwali in the eastern province of Punjab, killing both pilots.

In July last year, at least 18 people died when a small military plane belonging to the army crashed into a residential area in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.

And in 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane burst into flame after one of its two turboprop engines failed while traveling from remote northern Pakistan to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

Pakistan’s powerful army consumes a large part of the country’s annual budget, spending millions on sophisticated hardware in the impoverished nation, which critics say has been at the expense of investment in other sectors.

