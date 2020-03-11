Milind Soman’s trends on social media after he talks about his RSS season as a child; Reacts by saying: “Having 54 years for an experience I had at 10 years” | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Model actor Milind Soman, in his memoirs, spoke of being part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a child.

Soman recalled going to the local ‘shakha’ in Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The memoirs stated that his father always believed in the benefits that a young child would obtain in terms of disciplined life, physical fitness and correct thinking by joining junior RSS cadres.

The star wrote that he was baffled when he reads “all subversive and community propaganda” that the media attributes to RSS shakhas. Adding that his memories of the Shakhas are completely different. In the memoirs, Soman remembers that his father was an RSS and a proud Hindu. He didn’t see what to be proud of, however he also felt that there was a lot to complain about.



And soon, the always young actor began to be popular on Twitter. Milind turned to her Twitter account to react to it. He tweeted: “Having a tendency at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. I wish it was a swim, which was at the same time!”

