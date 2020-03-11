Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, reacts to “Baaghi 3” director Ahmed Khan’s comment that “Manikarnika” wasted money | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

The recent statement by “Baaghi 3” filmmaker Ahmed Khan does not appear to have gone well with Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel. In an interview with Navbharatimes.com, Ahmed Khan was talking about women-oriented movies and stated that Kangana had tried to succeed with “Manikarnika” and did it on a large scale, but the money was wasted and the producers were faced with many losses. He further claimed that five other people were planning to make a film about Jhansi ki Rani, but abandoned the idea. Reacting to the same, Rangoli Chandel stated that “Manikarnika” had obtained a weekend collection of Rs 45 million rupees, while Ahmed’s recent director “Baaghi 3” obtained Rs 49 million rupees.

Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki movie ko flop kehte ho, aapki movie Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manika … https://t.co/xSX6aMmDpl & mdash; Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 1583916149000

In the interview, Ahmed Khan also stated that Kangana’s protagonist “Dhaakad” was also announced with a fantastic preview, but after “Manikarnika’s” fate, he was shelved.

Tiger Shroff’s protagonist “Baaghi 3” has been earning decent figures at the box office with a total of Rs 75 million in five days. In response to the social media debate that ‘Baaghi 3’ lacks logic and plot, Ahmed Khan told ETimes: “If I look for logic and take the same action, these people will say that the movie is no better than ‘Baaghi 2 ‘. On the other hand, if the same thing happens in Hollywood movies like ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, this question never comes up, but when we try, they question our efforts. Why do Indians not appreciate Indian work? You watch the last trailer of ‘Fast & Furious’, then you can see a car hung in the helicopter and what is not, and everyone praises it. But when we try something new, they say “where’s the logic?”.