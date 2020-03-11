Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, reacts to “Baaghi 3” director Ahmed Khan’s comment that “Manikarnika” wasted money | Hindi Movie News
Ha ha Arrey Khan Bhai saab, 155 crore ki movie ko flop kehte ho, aapki movie Baaghi3 ne 49 ka weekend kiya aur Manika … https://t.co/xSX6aMmDpl
In the interview, Ahmed Khan also stated that Kangana’s protagonist “Dhaakad” was also announced with a fantastic preview, but after “Manikarnika’s” fate, he was shelved.
Tiger Shroff’s protagonist “Baaghi 3” has been earning decent figures at the box office with a total of Rs 75 million in five days. In response to the social media debate that ‘Baaghi 3’ lacks logic and plot, Ahmed Khan told ETimes: “If I look for logic and take the same action, these people will say that the movie is no better than ‘Baaghi 2 ‘. On the other hand, if the same thing happens in Hollywood movies like ‘Fast & Furious’, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, this question never comes up, but when we try, they question our efforts. Why do Indians not appreciate Indian work? You watch the last trailer of ‘Fast & Furious’, then you can see a car hung in the helicopter and what is not, and everyone praises it. But when we try something new, they say “where’s the logic?”.