Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in the presence of JP Nadda, says Congress is not the same party it used to be | India News

NEW DELHI: One day after announcing his resignation from Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of the president of the ruling party, JP Nadda.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters of BJP after being included in the party by its president JP Nadda, Scindia praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the future of the country is secure in his hands.

Speaking about his decades-long association with Congress, Scindia said he was hurt and distressed because he was unable to serve the people in that party. He criticized Congress saying that the party is not the same as it used to be and is very far from reality.

Attacking the congressional government in Madhya Pradesh, he said that the dream he and his former colleagues saw for Madhya Pradesh was shattered in 18 months.

“I would like to thank the head of BJP, Nadda, Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah for inviting me to the BJP family,” he said, adding that they had given him a platform to serve people.

According to sources, the BJP is likely to name him as one of his candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and also hopes to form the government in the state with his help, since 22 MLAs, including Scindia supporters, They have resigned from the state assembly. reducing the government of Kamal Nath to a minority.

Annoyed at his marginalization in Congress, Scindia met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and then the two leaders went to the prime minister’s residence where they held talks for more than an hour.

Shortly after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the disgruntled leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress presented his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, saying it was time to move on.

Scindia made the decision to cut its ties to Congress on the day of the 75th anniversary of the birth of his father Madhavrao Scindia.

Scindia, four times a parliamentarian, was first elected to Guna in Madhya Pradesh in 2002 after winning a farewell election, necessary for her father’s disappearance. He was only 31 at the time.

Gradually he climbed the ladder of Congress becoming Minister of State for Communications and IT in 2007 during the UPA-1 led by Congress. In 2009, he became Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and in 2012 he was appointed Minister of State for Energy during UPA-2.

After Congress lost the 2014 general elections, Sonia Gandhi named him the main whip of the party at Lok Sabha.

