It will not save anyone involved in Delhi riots, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha | India News

NEW DELHI: Vowing not to forgive anyone involved in the Delhi riots, regardless of religion, caste or party affiliation, Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that it will be a lesson for the country on what happens to those who are engaged in riots.

In response to a discussion in Lok Sabha about the Delhi riots, Shah said prima facie that the violence appears to be a preplanned conspiracy.

Faced with opposition criticism of the alleged inaction by the Delhi police during the violence last month, Shah thanked the police for not allowing the riots to break out.

While expressing regret at the deaths of people in the violence, Shah said that the Delhi police managed to control the unrest in 36 hours.

He said a total of 2,647 people have been detained or arrested.

No one involved in the Delhi riots would be spared regardless of their religion, caste or party affiliation, he said, stressing that it is also guaranteed that “no innocent are harassed.”

National security adviser Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the unrest when I asked to raise the morale of the Delhi police, Shah said.

“We wanted to discuss the Delhi violence after Holi to prevent a community outbreak during the festival,” he said.

