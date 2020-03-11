DK Shivakumar appointed president of the Karnataka Congress | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: As expected, the senior Congress official and Vokkaliga leader, DK ShivaKumar, has been appointed as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA from the Kanakapura constituency in the Ramanagara district, has worked as a minister in various governments for more than two decades.

Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi have been nominated as presidents of the KPCC’s work. All three are close confidants of former CM Siddaramaiah.

All appointments were made by Worker President of Congress Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.



The announcement comes at a time when the party faces rebellion in Madhya Pradesh and Jyotiraditya Scindia has given up the party to join BJP.

“Perhaps it has been a wake-up call for the party’s high command in Delhi to speed up the process of appointing state presidents and other office holders,” party sources said.

The AICC also decided to continue Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Karnataka legislature and leader of the legislative party in Congress.

The party also named MLC Narayanaswamy, a close partner of DK Shivakumar as the head of the legislative council. The MLA Congress of Jewargi Ajay Singh, son of former CM Dharam Singh, has been appointed head of the assembly.