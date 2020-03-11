Coronavirus update: UK Health Minister tests positive; COVID 19 cases in India cross 60 | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: The global number of deaths from the new coronavirus exceeded 4,000 and the outbreak spread to more than 100 countries. Meanwhile, the coronavirus case count in India increased by 18 to 62 on Tuesday with eight positive results from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K. Here is the latest on the virus outbreak:

A couple from Pune, their daughter, one of their travel companions from a group of 40 on a trip to Dubai, and the taxi driver who drove the family from Mumbai to Pune on March 1 upon their return were among the five confirmed cases. in Pune.

Kerala on lock





The Kerala government was put on high alert after eight new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infected to 14. The government decided to impose severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinemas until the end of the month, to stop its spread. .

Up to 1,495 people are under observation in the state, of which 259 are admitted to various hospitals. A cabinet meeting specially convened on Tuesday decided to close all educational institutions, except medical education institutions, until March 31.

British health minister tests positive for coronavirus





British MP Nadine Dorries, the health department minister, tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement Tuesday, expressing concern over whether the high-level government figures have been infected.

Health authorities are now trying to trace where he contracted the virus and with whom he has been in contact, he added. Six people have died in Britain from the virus, with more than 370 confirmed cases.

Italy puts 60 million people locked





Infections in Italy have surpassed the 10,000 mark, the highest outside of China, and the number of deaths from the virus on Tuesday rose to 631 from 463 a day earlier.

The government has told all Italians to stay at home and avoid non-essential trips until April 3, radically expanding the steps already taken in much of the rich north, which is the epicenter of expanding contagion.

China reports 22 new deaths from coronavirus





China has reported 22 new deaths from coronaviruses, bringing the death toll to 3,158, health officials said Wednesday. With COVID-19 gradually declining in the country, China has now focused its attention on a growing number of “imported cases” as more foreigners and locals began arriving in Beijing and different cities to join.

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping made his first visit to Wuhan on Tuesday, the epicenter of the virus, which along with the entire province of Hubei, with more than 50 million people, remained under total confinement since January 23, prohibiting All transport movement.

Cases of coronavirus in the US UU. Increase more than 1,000, the number of deaths increases to 28





At least 28 people have died and 1,025 people have been infected, according to a Johns Hopkins University count, almost double the total of 550 cases confirmed the previous day.

The increase is related to an expansion in the tests, since most diagnoses have changed from federal to state laboratories.

Appeal in HC against IPL cricket matches





A statement has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking an address to the central government to not allow the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) to hold the T20 cricket matches of the Indian Premier League on March 29 at May 24 due to the outbreak coronavirus.

The PIL, presented by attorney G Alex Benziger, is likely to be brought before a division bank composed of judges M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

According to the petitioner, the coronavirus was spreading rapidly throughout the world and creating a major epidemic disaster.

