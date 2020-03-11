Coronavirus in India: How to quarantine at home | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for supervised citizens on how to prepare for home quarantine on Wednesday.

The government, in a statement, said the home quarantine is applicable to all contacts in a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

The government issued instructions for quarantined contacts in your home.

The quarantined person must:

* Stay in a well-ventilated single room, preferably with an attached / separate bathroom. If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it is recommended to keep a distance of at least 1 meter between the two.

* You need to stay away from the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with comorbidities within the home.

* Restrict your movement inside the house.

* Under no circumstances attend any social / religious gathering, p. weddings, condolences, etc.

The person must also follow the public health measures mentioned below at all times:

* Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

* Avoid sharing household items, eg. plates, glasses, glasses, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people at home.

* Wear a surgical mask at all times. The mask should be changed every 6-8 hours and discarded. Disposable masks should never be reused.

* Masks used by patients / caregivers / close contacts during home care should be disinfected with a common bleach solution (5%) or a sodium hypochlorite solution (1%) and then removed by burns or deep burial.

* The mask used should be considered as potentially infected.

* If symptoms appear (cough / fever / shortness of breath), he / she should immediately inform the nearest health center or call 011-23978046.

Instructions for family members of people who are quarantined at home

* Only an assigned family member should be tasked with caring for that person.

* Avoid shaking dirty clothing or direct skin contact.

* Wear disposable gloves when cleaning surfaces or handling dirty clothing.

* Wash your hands after removing gloves.

* Visitors should not be allowed.

* In the event that the quarantined person becomes symptomatic, all of their close contacts will be quarantined at home (for 14 days) and will be followed for an additional 14 days or until the report of such a case is found negative by laboratory tests. .

Environmental sanitation

a) Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces in the quarantined person’s room (eg, box springs, tables, etc.) daily with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution.

b) Clean and disinfect toilet surfaces daily with a household bleach / phenolic disinfectant solution.

c) Clean clothing and other clothing worn by the person separately using ordinary household detergent and dry.

Duration of home quarantine

a) The period of home quarantine is 14 days from contact with a confirmed case or earlier if a suspected case (of which the index person is a contact) is negative in laboratory tests.

