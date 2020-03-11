After 34 years of armed struggle, NDFB finally dissolves | India News

India Top Headlines

Thirty-four years since its formation, the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) has finally dissolved in two different locations in the last 24 hours. This was done in accordance with a clause of the memorandum of agreement (MoS) signed by the four factions of the team and other interested parties of Bodo with the government on January 27.

The team, which became one of the largest and deadliest militant teams in the NE region, is the third such armed group and the second in Assam to disband after signing a peace agreement. The Mizo National Army, the armed wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF), dissolved after the signing of the Mizo Agreement four decades ago. In 2002, Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) ceased to exist after signing the second Bodo Agreement.

On January 27, the four NDFB factions set aside their differences and unanimously resolved to unite to implement all the clauses of the agreement. While three NDFB factions, Saoraigwra, Ranjan Daimari and Dhiren Boro, declared the end of NDFB in Udalguri on Monday, the fourth, NDFB (Progressive) led by Gobinda Basumatry, announced its dissolution in a ceremonial function in Serfanguri on Tuesday.

“To find a solution to the political, economic, social and cultural problems of the Bodo people, the Bodo Security Force was formed in 1986. It was renamed NDFB in 1994. Our fight finally came to an end after 34 years of armed He fights from within and outside the country … from Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan. We believe the NDFB movement has been successful, so we are dissolving the group, “said NDFB (P) leader Gobinda Basumatry.