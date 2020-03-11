18 new cases of coronavirus throughout India, Kerala locked up | India News

India Top Headlines

PUNE / THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India’s coronavirus case count increased from 18 to 62 with eight positive results from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from J&K on Tuesday.

A couple from Pune, their daughter, one of their travel companions from a group of 40 on a trip to Dubai, and the taxi driver who drove the family from Mumbai to Pune on March 1 upon their return were among the five confirmed cases. in Pune.

8 new cases, 1,495 people under observation in Kerala

The Kerala government was put on high alert after eight new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infected to 14. The government decided to impose severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinemas until the end of the month, to stop its spread. .

The infection was confirmed in parents of the three-year-old boy, who tested positive for the virus Tuesday night. They were also quarantined at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. Among the other new cases in the state, four are admitted in Kottayam and two in Pathanamthitta. These people had contracted the virus from the three people who tested positive in Pathanamthitta before.

Up to 1,495 people are under observation in the state, of which 259 are admitted to various hospitals. A cabinet meeting specially convened on Tuesday decided to close all educational institutions, except medical education institutions, until March 31. There will be no exams for classes I to VII. All enrollment centers and entry training centers have been requested to close until the end of the month.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged all religious institutions to organize festivals and rituals without mass meetings. He has asked to close movie theaters, postpone marriages and other large private meetings until March 31.

