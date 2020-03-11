10 positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Two people from Mumbai tested positive for coronaviruses on Wednesday, bringing the number of cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

There are eight positive cases of coronavirus in Pune, the chief minister told reporters in Vidhan Bhawan.

Thackeray also noted that the current budget session of the state legislature, scheduled until March 20, may be shortened in light of the coronavirus situation.

Health officials said the two Mumbai people who tested positive for coronavirus had been in close contact with two Pune residents who had recently returned from Dubai and tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program of the Department of Public Health, Maharashtra said “aggressive contact-locating activity” is underway on the warpath after two returnees from Dubai from Pune were found positive by positive coronavirus two days ago.

“On Wednesday, two close contacts of these Mumbai people were found positive. They are both passengers of the index case and part of the Dubai tourism group,” he said.

“As of Wednesday, 1.38,968 travelers from 1,195 flights have been screened at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur international airports. According to new central government guidelines, travelers from all countries are being screened at international airports,” said.

The Immigration Office regularly provides a list of all passengers coming from high-risk countries like Iran, Italy and South Korea for the necessary follow-up, he said.

All travelers who arrived after February 21 from these three countries are being followed by officials from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, he said.

“Field surveillance is also actively carried out across the state looking for people coming from Corona-affected areas. As of today, the state has 635 travelers coming from areas affected by coronavirus.

“From January 18 to date, 349 symptomatic travelers have been isolated in identified isolation facilities. Currently, 18 travelers remain hospitalized in Pune and 15 in Mumbai,” he said.

Suspicious cases have also been isolated in Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad, according to the statement.

“To increase augmentation capacity and for future readiness, the state has established isolation rooms in all government district hospitals and medical colleges. As of today, the state has 502 isolation beds available,” he said.

“All international travelers are being screened at airports and all symptomatic travelers are referred to identified isolation rooms. Symptomatic travelers from 12 countries (China, Honkong, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam , Malaysia, Iran and Italy) are being referred to IDSP for regular monitoring for 14 days, “he said.

As of Wednesday, of the 635 travelers, 370 have completed their 14-day follow-up, he said.

In addition to Mumbai, Pune and Thane, travelers are also being monitored in the Gadchiroli, Nanded, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts, he said.

