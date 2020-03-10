When is Holi 2020? Date, history, history, importance and importance of the festival of colors.

India Top Headlines

Holi, the beautiful festival of colors, is celebrated on a full moon day in the month of Falgun (spring). It is a two-day festival celebrated throughout India to rejoice in the victory of good over evil. This year, the first day of Holi (Holika Dahan) is March 9, also known as choti Holi and the next day, March 10, it is celebrated as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan.

On an auspicious day, Holi is a festival that brings together families and friends. Despite its Indian origin, the festival is popularly celebrated in parts of southern Asia, Europe and North America. It is not only an occasion for celebration, but also a day that symbolizes the victory of the good, the righteous and the truth.



History

Each Indian festival has its origin in a legend or an epic. Holi is no different. In the seventh chant of the Bhagavad Purana or Shrimad Bhagavatam, there is an ancient legend that is associated with Holi celebrations. According to legend, there was an evil king named Hiranyakashyap, who considered himself god and demanded everyone’s devotion to him. However, his own son Prahlad worshiped Lord Vishnu, who angered the evil king. Hiranyakashyap made many attempts to assassinate his son, but was saved by the divine help of Lord Vishnu. Finally, he asks his sister, Holika, who cannot be damaged by fire, to bring Prahlad to the bed of fire. Fortunately, Prahlad is saved by Lord Vishnu and Holika perishes and is punished for his act.

Holi is also associated with the legend of Lord Krishna, who during his childhood had drunk the poisonous milk of Putana, which led to his blue skin. The color exchange originated from the colorful jokes played between Lord Krishna and his gopis.



Another legend associated with Holi involves Lord Shiva, Kamadeva, and Rati. Kamadeva, the god of love, burns to the ashes when, under the instructions of Goddess Parvati, he shoots the arrow of love at Lord Shiva, who was under deep meditation. Saddened by the loss of her husband, Rati, Kamadeva’s wife, she performs an extreme meditation for forty days, which pacifies Lord Shiva and brings Kamadeva back to life. Kamadeva’s return is celebrated on the fortieth day after Vasant Panchami, that is, Holi.

Importance and importance





In addition to its mythological significance, Holi also has a cultural and social significance. Like all legends, they symbolize the victory of good over evil and the power of truth. Holi is also celebrated during the time of full flowering and good harvest. This gives people reason to rejoice and celebrate the occasion even more.

Holi also signifies the strength of our nation’s secular fabric, where Holi, while a Hindu festival, is also celebrated by non-Hindus. The festival is beyond religion, gender, race, caste, class, creed, and nationality. Gifts, sweets and greetings are exchanged between friends and family.

On this auspicious day, we wish everyone a cheerful, colorful and fun Holi.

