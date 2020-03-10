Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starred in a decent business of Rs. Rs 8.50-9 million on Monday

India Top Headlines

The action packed movie ‘Baaghi 3’, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, which hit theaters last Friday was released with a whopping Rs 17.50 crore. In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the film has managed to overcome the Rs 50 crore brand at the end of its first weekend on the domestic circuit. However, the collections are also slightly affected due to negative trends.

According to the latest BoxofficeIndia.com report, on Monday, the film has reaped a decent business Rs.8.50-9 crore nett, which is a drop of just under 50%. Despite the fall, the numbers are quite good, which will bring the total collections of the film to almost Rs.62 crore nett.





Now the movie has a chance to see a jump on Tuesday as it can take advantage of the Holi holiday. It is quite difficult to judge the business of the first week, only the Holi period is exceeded, we can get the estimate of where this movie is going.

Although the film did not reach the levels of ‘Baaghi 2’, it has coined good collections so far and a HIT is on the way to emerge. Bihar and Gujarat remain strong and the latter appears to have only fallen by 30%.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, “Baaghi 3” promises high-octane action. In addition to the stunts, the film also features foot tapping music. Shraddha and Tiger have recreated “Dus Bahane” while Disha Patani shook one leg in “Do You Love Me.” “Baaghi 3” also marks the first Tiger movie with his father Jackie Shroff.