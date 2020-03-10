There are some Scindias in BJP, some BJP in Scindias | India News

India Top Headlines

BHOPAL: Will Jyotiraditya Scindia fulfill her grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia’s dream of joining BJP, the party she founded and nurtured together with the members of Jana Sangh?

Vijayaraje, from the family that once ruled Gwalior, joined electoral politics in 1957 as a member of Congress and won the seat of Guna Lok Sabha, but was changed to Jana Sangh in 1967. She played an important role in caring for Saffron Citadel in the Gwalior region and In 1971, Jana Sangh defied the Indira wave and won three seats: Vijayaraje de Bhind, Atal Bihari Vajpayee de Gwalior and Madhavrao Scindia, the son of Vijayaraje, de Guna.

The Scindia family fully launched into state policy and Madhavrao Scindia became a deputy of LS at the age of 26. But the love of saffron did not last long for him, and he decided to separate from Jana Sangh and his mother after the Emergency in 1977.

In the 1980 polls, he changed his loyalty to Congress and won from Guna for the third time, and served as minister of the Union in the congressional regime. Her son Jyotiraditya continued her legacy.

Meanwhile, the daughters of Vijayaraje, Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje, also entered into politics. In 1984, Vasundhara joined as a member of the national executive of BJP. She was also elected to the eighth Rajasthan assembly of Dholpur. Vasundhara’s son Dushyant is a BJP deputy from Jhalawar in Rajasthan.

Yashodhara moved to New Orleans, USA. UU., In 1977 after marrying Sidharth Bhansali, a cardiologist. She has three children, none of whom joined politics. Yashodhara returned to India in 1994 and entered into formal politics by challenging the state survey of deputies in 1998 as a member of the BJP. MLA five times, she was a minister in the former government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Jyotiraditya decided to remain in Congress. After the death of his father in a plane crash in 2001, the Guna LS seat became vacant. Jyotiraditya challenged the bypoll in 2002 and won by a record margin of 4.5 lakh votes. He won the following three Guna LS polls, but suffered a surprising defeat in 2019 at the hands of his former aide Krishna Pal Singh Yadav. It was a double blow to Jyotiraditya, having lost in the race for CMship just six months earlier.

Despite playing a key role in the victory of Congress in the 2018 state polls, he was only able to get the support of 23 MLA. The then head of AICC, Rahul Gandhi, chose Kamal Nath for his experience and indicated that Scindia’s time would come. After the defeat of the LS, Jyotiraditya felt marginalized by the heads of the state Congress, although six MLA members from his faction were appointed ministers in Kamal Nath’s cabinet.

In January 2019, Scindia caused an uproar by calling former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan one night. Both called it a “courtesy meeting.” In September 2019, there were rumors that he could switch to BJP. Scindia clarified that she had no intention of doing so. Then in November, he removed all references to his official posts in Congress from his Twitter bio. He played it down, saying the biography had changed a month ago.

