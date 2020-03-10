The happiest women of today are not married: Malaika Arora

India Top Headlines

Whether you agree or not, happiness, to a large extent, in our society is gender-centered. The parameters that declare that a man is successful and happy can be quite different from those that define a woman as herself. For many women who marry in their mid-twenties and who have children before their thirties can be considered as their aspiration for a happy life. While for others, climbing the corporate ladder while sacrificing their personal lives can be an epitome of success that brings them happiness and joy. There are also women who achieve the perfect balance and divide their time equally between office work and home. For them, going back to dinner at a house full of childish laughter is what makes them happy. So what makes a woman happy? Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently shared an Instagram post in which she carried a very interesting definition of a happy woman. “The happiest women today are not the married ones,” he wrote.

The actress currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor explained, “They are not (happy women) single. They are not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who decided to love themselves.” totally and truly. The women who chose to leave the past behind worked on their self-esteem and put a high price on their self-esteem. ”

Malaika also raised an important issue regarding people representing the victim. According to the actress, a happy woman never becomes a victim: “They stopped being victims. They stopped complaining about self-pity and dining at parties of pity. They went from their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice. ” and responsibility They choose to be defined by their present, but not by their past. They are happy because they don’t need anyone’s validation. They are happy because they know they don’t need to cast a shadow on anyone so they can shine. They are happy because they chose to be queens. ”



In this seemingly simple publication, Malaika has made her followers realize the importance of self-love, personal choice and the responsibility they must have to make those difficult decisions in life. Malaika had also made some decisions, such as divorcing after being married for more than a decade and falling in love with a much younger man, but never shy away from taking on the responsibilities of her choice. This is a relationship advice that everyone should take seriously.