Suspended by TikTok, Lady Cop is now a star in Gujarati video albums | Ahmedabad News

AHMEDABAD: On the International Women’s Day on Sunday, a new Gujarati music album entitled “Kachi Keri, Paki Keri (raw mango, ripe mango)” starring Alpita Chaudhari was released. Apparently, the police woman, who was suspended for making a TikTok video at the police station, decided to live life by her own rules and not give up on what is close to her heart.

Chaudhari, who was working as a police officer at Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD), a fixed-term fixed-salary post, made headlines after she was suspended, triggering an avalanche of action against TikTok fever police officers posting short mobile videos. duration.

After being suspended for the viral video where she was seen dancing in front of the confinement inside the Langhnaj police station in the Mehsana district, Chaudhari released her first video album titled “TikTok ni deewani” with folk singer Gujarati Jignesh Kaviraj in September.

Later, he sang in two religious video albums and also appeared in a video album with Guyarati actor Dhaval Barot called ‘Kachi Keri, Paki Keri’ recently. Chaudhari says he has numerous movie deals, but awaits permission from his superiors.

Chaudhari, who joined the force as LRD in 2016, says he is balancing living his dream and the one his father saw for her. “It was my childhood dream to become an actor, model or singer. But since my father, who is in the police force, wanted to see me as a policeman, I followed in his footsteps and put on the khaki color. I don’t think it’s fair for me to give up a dream for the other, ”said Chaudhari.



Alpita has many offers to act in Gujarati movies

Alpita Chaudhari says she acted in four video albums after her suspension, including two of her community deity “Arbuda Ma”.

Currently, he is at the Kadi Police Station in Mehsana. By his own admission, his stardom attracts attention at work. “Every time I go to an investigation or bandobust, people surround me asking for a selfie. I guess it is natural when you become a star.

When asked about her plans to join Gollywood, she smiles and says, “There are too many offers, but I need to ask my department for permission.” Once I get permission, I will act. ”