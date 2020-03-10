Soon there will be only Rahul, Sonia in Congress: Shahnawaz Hussain of BJP | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, BJP national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain said Tuesday that the day will come when Congress will have only two leaders: Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“How many leaders are going to expel? If they continue to expel their leaders like that, soon the day will come when only Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will stay in Congress,” Hussain told ANI.

“Congress treats Sachin Pilot in the same way that Jyotiraditya Scindia was treated. Congress does not include photos of Pilot even on his fences. Supporters and youth leaders of his party are not sure of their future under the top leadership of Congress, “he said.

Early today, Scindia resigned from the Congress party stating that “it is time to move on.”

Commenting on Scindia’s resignation, Hussain said: “Jyotiraditya Scindia comes from a respectable family. His grandmother, ‘Rajmataji’ (Vijaya Raje Scindia) was one of the founders of our party. Even after facing the humiliation of the Congress party He was working with enthusiasm. BJP respects his decision. We hope he will work with us. ”

Twenty-two MLA of Congress have also resigned from the party after Scindia’s resignation.

Congress has witnessed an internal territorial war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state.

