Personal ambition played an important role in Scindia’s decision: Adhir | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said Tuesday that ideology did not matter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, and claimed that “political expediency” and “personal ambition” played an important role in his decision to quit the party.

Chowdhury alleged that some kind of “attraction and attraction” offered by the Bharatiya Janata Party had convinced Scindia to withdraw from Congress.

“It’s sad news for the Congress party because Jyotiraditya Scindia had been fed by the party over the years,” Chowdhury told PTI.

“The party had entrusted him with important work. But now the situation had reached such a point that it seemed more convenient to switch to the other party,” Chowdhury said.

In a massive setback to Congress, Scindia quit the party, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to virtual collapse and signaling that they are likely to join the BJP.

Congress expelled the party’s secretary general and the scion of the former Gwalior royal family on charges of anti-party activities.

Early in the morning, Scindia met with BJP leader and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, and then called Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi.

“Some kind of appeal, incentive offered by the BJP had convinced him to change,” said Chowdhury. “Now he has become the asset of the BJP party.”

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha said that the ideology made no sense to Scindia because if it had mattered, he would not have left Congress.

“It is simply political expediency and personal ambition, which has played an important role in his decision,” Chowdhury added.

