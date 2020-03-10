MP government crisis: this is how numbers accumulate | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a major political crisis with up to 22 MLA loyal to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp in Bangalore by sending their resignations to Raj Bhavan.

The resignations came shortly after Scindia himself resigned from the Congress party, saying it is time for him to continue. Sources said Scindia will likely join the BJP later today.

In the House of 230, there are two vacancies left after the death of the MLA Banwarilal Sharma Congress of the seat of the assembly of Jaura and BJP MLA Manohar Utwal of the Agar-Malwa constituency.

With 22 MLA of Congress submitting their resignations, the Kamal Nath government now has 92 of its own. With seven legislators of the alliance, the number of the ruling alliance in the House would be 99. The BJP has 107, and would have the advantage.

It is said that two BJP MLAs are in contact with Prime Minister Kamal Nath and have reportedly offered to resign. Following the probable disqualification after the desertion of these two BJP MLAs, the strength of the Chamber may be further reduced to 226. And with the same applied to 22 MLA of the rebel Congress, the strength of the assembly will be 204 seats, and the Simple majority will be 103.

