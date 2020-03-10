Madhya Pradesh political crisis: resignation game, BJP may have an advantage | Bhopal News

India Top Headlines

On Monday, Prime Minister Kamal Nath held a closed-door meeting with congressional leader Digvijaya Singh, lawyer and MP Rajya Sabha, Vivek Tankha, former opposition leader Ajay Singh and 10 cabinet ministers until late hours. the night.

Leaders brainstormed on how to save the congressional government.

In the House of 230, there are two vacancies left after the death of the MLA Banwarilal Sharma Congress of the seat of the assembly of Jaura and BJP MLA Manohar Utwal of the Agar-Malwa constituency. At this time, the half-way mark is 115. The Congress has 114 MLA, plus the support of two BSP MLA, an SP legislator and four independents.

BJP has 107 members. On paper, as of now, Congress has the numbers to send two parliamentarians to Rajya Sabha and, if necessary, navigate through a floor test.

But in the absence of 19 MLA from Congress, 17 from the Scindian faction and two incommunicado since last week, the Kamal Nath government is left with 95 of its own. With seven alliance legislators, the number of the ruling alliance in the House would be 102. BJP has 107, and would have the advantage.

It is said that two BJP MLAs are in contact with Prime Minister Kamal Nath and have reportedly offered to resign. Following the probable disqualification after the defection of these two BJP MLAs, the strength of the Chamber may be further reduced to 226. And with the same applied to 19 MLA of the rebel Congress, the strength of the assembly will be 207 seats, and the Simple majority will be 104.

Unless Congress can get more than two BJP MLA, BJP will have 105 MLA compared to 102 in Congress. Sources say that BJP could introduce Sharad Kol’s father for Rajya Sabha to retain him in the game. The assembly’s budget session, which begins on March 16, is going to be scathing. The last date for the nomination of Rajya Sabha is March 13 and the vote is March 26.

