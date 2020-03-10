Madhya Pradesh News: 20 MLA of Congress resign, BJP can claim their participation to form a government | Bhopal News

India Top Headlines

BHOPAL: After Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party, and was quickly ‘expelled’, 17 MLA from his faction, including ministers, and two who had disappeared last week sent his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday, who, according to The reports interrupted his vacation to be in Bhopal for the final scenes of the drama.

The main leader of the Congress, Bisahulal Singh, also resigned. He was one of seven MLAs that went missing last week and was led by two ministers on Sunday. After meeting with Prime Minister Kamal Nath, he had expressed faith in his leadership and said he was with Congress and would continue to be so. Congress is now down for 22 MLAs.

With the resignation of 22 MLA, the strength of Congress in the House falls to 92, giving the advantage to BJP, which has 107. BJP leader Narottam Mishra said his party would claim if the Kamal Nath government falls.

Seven allies, four independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP legislator, supported the Nath government. Six of them had disappeared in the alleged controversy over the horse trade last week, but they reaffirmed their support for CM Kamal Nath after returning.

Among those who resigned on Tuesday are Jajpal Singh Jajji, MLA from Ashokenagar, Munnalal Goyal from Gwalior North, Giriraj Dandotiya from Dimni, Brijendra Singh from Mungawali and ministers Imarti Devi and Pradyumn Singh Tomar, sources in Congress said. PCC spokesman and follower of Scindia Pankaj Chaturvedi also resigned from the party.

A photo of the 17 in Scindia and the two MLAs missing since last week, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Singh Kansana, posing with their resignation letters went viral on Tuesday afternoon. After the Scindia mutiny, Congress leaders began calling him “traitor.” While former PCC chief Arun Yadav called him “a Jaichand,” Kamal Nath government minister of higher education Jitu Patwari tweeted that Scindia’s ancestors had “left Rani Laxmibai to fend for herself in the fight against the British in the war of independence of 1857 “.

