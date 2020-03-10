Madhya Pradesh government crisis: latest events | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The congressional party suffered a major setback on Tuesday when one of its top leaders, Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the party along with 22 MLA from the Madhya Pradesh congress. Congress at night said it has the support of the MLAs required to demonstrate a majority in the state assembly and that the government is not under any kind of threat.

Here are the latest developments of the day:

We will demonstrate majority: Kamal Nath

“There is nothing to worry about, we will prove our majority. Our government will complete its mandate,” Prime Minister Kamal Nath said.

Government has no threat, we will demonstrate majority in assembly, says Congress

“The meeting (legislative party meeting) was good. All the MLAs in Congress, including the independent ones, were present. We have the number, we will fight together. The government has no threat, we will demonstrate the majority in the Assembly,” said Congress Shobha Oza leader. Congress leader Laxman Singh seconded Oza’s comments. “Congress is ready to fight if the need arises. We have 94 MLA, nobody can break the morale of the party,” he said.

Congress accuses Scindia of ‘satisfying personal ambitions’

In a resolution passed at the congressional legislative party meeting in Bhopal, party leaders criticized Scindia’s decision to resign from the party. “The legislative party of Congress condemns the unfortunate way in which it has tried to insult the mandate of the people by satisfying the personal ambitions of Jyotiraditya Scindia,” the resolution reads. ‘Around 100’ MLA including four independents attended the meeting, said a minister.

BJP legislative party meeting in progress in Bhopal





A meeting of the BJP legislative party is underway at the party office in Bhopal. Damoh Union minister and parliamentarian, Prahlad Patel, and other top party leaders are present at the meeting.

BJP leaders present the resignation of the MLA of Congress to the speaker of the assembly





The opposition leader in the state assembly Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra and other BJP leaders arrive at the residence of the president of the state assembly, NP Prajapati, to present the resignations of 19 members of the MLA of Congress.

“I will take action in accordance with the established procedure of the state assembly,” Prajapati said after receiving the resignation letters.

22 MLA of the Congress of Madhya Pradesh present their resignation

According to the latest reports, 22 MLA of the Madhya Pradesh Congress have resigned on Tuesday night. The MLA of the Sumawali (Morena) Congress Adal Singh Kansana and Manoj Choudhary of the Hatpipliya constituency in Dewas were the last to send their resignations.

Previously, up to 19 MLA of the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh, most of them loyal to the expelled leader of the Jyotiraditya Scindia party, sent their resignation letters via email to Raj Bhavan. “We have received waivers of 19 MLA through emails with attachments,” a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.





Scindia presents his resignation to the president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi

Jyotiraditya Scindia finally resigned from the party’s primary membership and sent his resignation letter to the interim president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi. Before submitting his resignation, Scindia held an hour-long meeting with the Union’s Interior Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The resignation is dated March 9, suggesting the decision was made a day earlier.

While presenting his resignation, he quoted, “… as you well know, this is a path that has been outlined for the past year.” He added that he is “unable” to “serve” the people who have been part of Congress.

He added that to respect the “aspirations of my people and my workers”, he has made this decision.

For its part, Congress expelled the party’s secretary general and the scion of the former Gwalior royal family on charges of anti-party activities.

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah and Narendra Modi

Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Shah and congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen leaving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday. At the prime minister’s residence, the three leaders met in a meeting for more than an hour.

Twenty ministers in the government of Kamal Nath resign

On Monday night, the Madhya Pradesh congressional government was plunged into a political crisis after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, practically raised a banner of revolt that prompted CM Kamal Nath to call a meeting of cabinet late at night where around 20 ministers The present resigned resting his faith in his leadership.

Nath interrupted his visit to Delhi and ran to Bhopal, where he called the urgent cabinet meeting around 10 p.m. after a faction led by leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 lawmakers, went to solitary confinement , which caused intense speculation about fate. of his government.

Many of these lawmakers, including ministers, had flown to Bangalore earlier that day.

Scindia’s conflict with the Congress party

Scindia, once considered a rising star of the party, has disagreed with Kamal Nath, who belongs to the old guard. After narrowly winning the state assembly elections in December 2018, Kamal Nath took over as prime minister.

But problems began to emerge recently when Scindia’s supporters in government were marginalized, and it seemed that his ambitions to be the president of the state Congress were also thwarted. It was also clear that the central leadership was not ready to hear their complaints.



This weekend, Scindia and six ministers in the Kamal Nath Cabinet went to Bangalore and were held incommunicado. Then it became clear that a rebellion was brewing in the party and Kamal Nath would lose the support of the six ministers, as well as other MLAs loyal to Scindia.

MP was one of the top three states where Congress evicted BJP in the Assembly election series prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

How numbers accumulate





With Scindia resigning from the party, the government of Congress in Madhya Pradesh seemed headed for collapse since the former deputy of Guna has the support of at least 17 legislators.

Congress has a slim majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, whose current effective strength is 228. If the resignations of the 17 MLAs are accepted, the strength of the Assembly will drop to 211. The magic number to retain the majority will be 106. No However, Congress will have 97 seats, while the BJP has 104 seats. The Congress has the support of four independents, two BSPs and one SP MLA, but it is not clear if they will continue supporting the Congress or go with BJP.

