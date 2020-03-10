Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty’s comment: it was taken out of context and completely misunderstood | Hindi Movie News
Sharing her point of view on the same, Katrina defended Rohit Shetty’s comment and stated: “Dear friends and supporters … I don’t normally comment on media reports or articles … But in this case, I feel like it was done. a comment by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and has been completely misunderstood … I am referring to the comment as it was reported that Rohit Shetty said “No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three children there and an explosion happening “, this is not what was said. I mentioned that he had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said that there are four people together in the frame and that a bomb explodes, nobody will notice that it blinks. Even in spite of that, we still made a take more. I share a very warm equation and a friendship with Rohit Sir and I have always enjoyed our discussions about everything from the cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. been taken completely out of context … I hope everyone has a great day. ”
‘Sooryanvanshi’ is an action packed police drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is slated to hit screens on March 24.