Jyotiraditya Scindia News: Jyotiraditya Scindia ‘sulking’ met PM Modi on Monday: Sources | India News

NEW DELHI: In the midst of the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, “grumpy” Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, BJP sources said Tuesday.

The sources also said that Scindia is likely to attend the BJP legislative party meeting to be held in Bhopal on Tuesday night. The BJP believes that the Kamal Nath government will be a minority in a few days, as the MLAs near Scindia will leave the Congress party.

The rebel leaders of Congress, who are now in Bangalore, can also send their resignations to the President. A source said that up to 20 of them close to Scindia are likely to extend their support to the BJP.

Sources suggested that Scindia could join the BJP or extend support for a BJP-led government in the state.

Sources also said that former Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan could claim to form the government if the Kamal Nath government loses the majority. It is very likely that Scindia will be sent to Rajya Sabha and her loyal MLAs can be accommodated in the cabinet, sources said.

A high-level meeting was also held at the residence of the Minister of Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, on Monday night in which Scindia’s role in the politics of Madhya Pradesh was also discussed.



Scindia is likely to meet with BJP leaders in Delhi or Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said: “We tried to contact Scindia ji, but we have been told that he suffers from swine flu. Therefore, we have not been able to contact him.”

Meanwhile, the BJP called a legislative party meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon to elect its leader. It is likely that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be elected as leader of the BJP legislative party at the meeting.

The congressional legislative party will also hold a meeting on Tuesday.