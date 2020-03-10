Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves Congress in the midst of turmoil in Madhya Pradesh | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The main leader of Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, submitted his resignation to the party on Tuesday, stating that “it is time to move on.”

“Having been a leading member of the Congress Party for the past 18 years. Now is the time to move on. I am presenting my resignation to the main membership of the Indian National Congress and, as you well know, this is a path that has been delaying during the last year, “Scindia said in his resignation letter presented to the interim president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi. The resignation letter is dated March 9.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s office staff was seen leaving after delivering a hard copy of his resignation to Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

The leader of the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, presents his resignation to the president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/GcDKu3BLw8 – ANI (@ANI) 1583822471000

The discontent leader of Congress said that his goal has always been from the beginning to serve the people of his state and country.

“While my goal and purpose remain the same from the beginning, serving the people of my state and country. I think I can no longer do this within this party,” he said.

Scindia said the time has come to look forward to a new beginning.

“To reflect and realize the aspirations of my people and my workers. I think it is better that we now see a new beginning. I would like to thank you and through you all my colleagues in the party for giving me a platform to serve the nation”, added.

The development comes one day after the MLAs of Congress loyal to Scindia indicated that they could withdraw from the government led by Kamal Nath.

At a nightly cabinet meeting, around 20 cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Kamal Nath. The prime minister accepted his resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Previously, several Congressional leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of trading horses and conspiring to overthrow the government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has witnessed an internal territorial war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state.

