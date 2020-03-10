Jyotiraditya Scindia follows in the footsteps of her father and leaves Congress | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Jyotiraditya Scindia, the offspring of the former royal family of Gwalior, leaving Congress and looking to join the BJP is like a “homecoming,” as her aunt says, following in the footsteps of her father and grandmother.

The dramatic resignation of Scindia, 49, reveals the failure of Congress to get its own house in order amid intense power struggles between older and young leaders.

Scindia believes in Congress, he did not find the real path to a position he deserves. Then, “now is the time to move on,” he wrote in his resignation letter to the president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi.

The moment of his resignation, the 75th anniversary of the birth of his late father Madhavrao Scindia, who had also resigned from Congress in 1996 to take his own team, is “politically significant and symbolic,” according to a Congress veteran.

On Tuesday morning, while much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met with BJP leader and Interior Minister Amit Shah, after which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7-year residence , Lok Kalyan Marg.

There was no official news about what happened at the meetings. However, BJP sources said that the decision of the two main party leaders to hold long deliberations with Scindia underlined the importance they attach to it.

In a massive setback for Congress, Scindia resigned from Congress and in a coordinated rebellion on Tuesday. 22 loyal MLAs renounced him in Madhya Pradesh, taking the 15-month Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

He denied what he considered his duty: the office of the prime minister of Madhya Pradesh after Congress won the 2018 state elections: Scindia, in his resignation letter, wrote that today’s events had been piling up for a year.

The resignation of Scindia, a former assistant to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, will change the existing power equations within Congress.

Several young people in the big game are waiting for leadership roles, but for veterans who continue to prevail.

Scindia’s loyalists point out how he has avenged his father’s insults by shaking the big party and getting out of the clutches of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and former CM Digvijay Singh who were politically active even at the time of Madhavrao Scindia.

All of Gwalior’s royalty, including his aunts Vasundhara Raje (former Rajasthan CM) and Yashodhara Raje Scindia (former minister), are currently in the BJP group. It is like “coming home” to him, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said on Tuesday.

As a former congressman and senior party leader in the 16th Lok Sabha, Scindia charted a political course independent of his clan.

His late grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia was not only founder of Jana Sangh in 1967, but her own father cut off political teeth with Jana Sangh in 1971 before moving to Congress in 1980.

The late Madhavrao Scindia briefly left Congress in 1996 and then was pacified to rejoin the ranks.

In similar twists of fate, Jyotiraditya Scindia became an assistant to Rahul Gandhi just as his father had become a confidant of Rajiv Gandhi.

Although Madhavrao Scindia never lost an election after 1971, Jyotiraditya was able to preserve the family’s winning tradition only until 2019 when she lost Guna to her former aide.

Cornered in the political space of Madhya Pradesh by CM Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, Scindia had withdrawn a few months ago the Congress reference from its Twitter profile.

Although she insisted that nothing should be read, Scindia had in a sense predicted a great story.

The connoisseurs say that Scindia was disappointed by Rahul Gandhi, who did not insist on the position of the CM for his confidant, even when Kamal Nath triumphed in the internal struggle for power.

Even later, Scindia was not named head of the MP Congress since Nath retained the position.

All that the former deputy obtained was a complementary role together with the AICC Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh, where he was appointed secretary general west of UP in January 2019.

The party won only one seat, Rae Bareli of UP, in the 2019 LS polls, after which Scindia retired from the state transfer space for Vadra.

The real de Gwalior first became a deputy of Guna in 2002 after winning a necessary partial election after the disappearance of his father.

He was only 31 at the time.

Gradually he climbed the ladder of Congress, becoming Minister of State for Communications and IT in 2008 during UPA 1 led by Congress.

In 2009, it became MoS Commerce and Industry and in 2012 it was named MoS Power during UPA-2.

