Happy Choti Holi 2020: messages, wishes, appointments, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status

India Top Headlines

The festival of colors is just around the corner and brings with it an ideal opportunity to convey our good wishes to our loved ones. Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Bringing lots of fun, Choti Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

While during the day people play with colors, Holika Dahan is performed only after sunset at a specific time in Purnima Tithi. This year, Choti Holi would be celebrated on March 9, 2020. Here are some messages and wishes to send to your loved ones on the colorful and extravagant occasion!

Choti Holi Messages

Let’s make a bonfire of



our negativity and bring



a color of positivity



In our life



Wishing you and your family health and wealth



Happy Choti Holi

May God sprinkle colors of success, prosperity and health on you and your family, and fill every moment of love and happiness, I wish you all a very happy Choti Holi

· Bright colors, water balloons, tasty gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients for a perfect Holi. I wish you and your family a very happy and colorful Choti Holi.

May God give you all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of health and colors of love. I wish you a very happy Choti Holi.

· That the touch of colors brings a lot of joy, health and wealth for you and your family. I wish you a very happy Choti Holi!

Choti Holi wishes

· With Holi comes much joy and happiness. It also brings delicious gujiyas and sweets. Happy Choti Holi!

· May Holi’s auspicious occasion bring you positive energy, hope and optimism to reach great heights in life. Enjoy the festival of colors with you and your family. Wishing a very happy, safe and healthy choti holi!

· The day of fun and enjoyment is back because it is the wonderful Holi festival. Wishing you and your family a very happy Choti Holi!

· That you can soak up the beautiful colors of Holi. May happiness, health, prosperity and good vibes continue to shine in your life throughout the year. I wish you a very happy choti Holi!

· May all the 365 days of the year be as happy as Holi day. Wishing you and your family a very happy choti holi!

Choti Holi Facebook and WhatsApp status

· May the beauty of the Holi season fill your home with happiness, and may next year bring you everything that brings you joy! Happy Choti Holi!

· That this festival of colors



Bring a smile to your lips



A sparkle in your eyes



And a joy in your voice.



Happy Choti Holi!

· Blue is for health.



Yellow is for a lifetime



Green is for prosperity,



Red is for beauty



White is for love and



Pink is of joy. May all these colors bring happiness to your life



Happy Choti Holi

· Make every day of your life a festival. Fill beautiful colors and live life to the fullest.



Happy Choti Holi!

· Let the colors of Holi spread happiness, joy, peace and love everywhere. I wish you a blessed Choti Holi!

· That 2020 Holi can bring many seasons and colorful days in your life full of happiness and love. I wish you a very happy Choti Holi

Choti Holi Quotes

· A lot of fun, gujiyas, water balloons, colors and bhang are what make Holi so special. Enjoy the festival of colors in the safest way possible. Happy Choti Holi for you and your family.

May God sprinkle colors of success and prosperity on you and your family. May the colors of happiness never fade from your life. I wish you a very happy Choti Holi

· May Holi’s auspicious occasion bring you positive energy, hope and optimism for success. Happy Choti Holi

· Let’s forget all our little quarrels and play Holi together. After all, Holi is not all about marriage. Happy choti holi

· Sending colorful blessings in Holi. May the day be as blissful and colorful as gulaal. May you have a happy and content life. A choti holi very happy for you and your family.

· That this Holi brings the best colors of happiness in your life and excites you for the next adventure in your life. Happy Choti Holi

Choti Holi Pictures



