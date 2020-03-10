Director Homi Adajania: Movies are not everything and end my whole life: | Hindi Movie News
“I’m not someone who eats, breathes, sleeps movies. I love telling stories through movies, but it’s not the end of my life,” he said.
“But when I make movies, I want to make everyone happy. That’s all that matters. I don’t want recognition, that’s not my trip.”
Adajania said that all his films ‘Being Cyrus’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Finding Fanny’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’ have contributed to his growth as a director.
“With ‘Being Cyrus’ I wanted to know how to make a movie. For some reason, no one asked me if I had made a movie before or not. People probably thought I was directing commercials, but I was a diving instructor. A friend of mine (Kersi Khambatta) told me the short story of ‘Ser Cyrus’, which he had written.
“I read the story and said it would turn it into a movie. Then, six months later, I did it … If I know it will become an experience, then I keep going. That one or two years of life I spent will be a memory “.
After his debut in 2005, producer Dinesh Vijan offered him ‘Cocktail’ (2012).
The flavor to that was from the romantic comedy movies. I realized that I don’t have this experience, so I wanted to understand this culture. That attracted me to enter this space. ”
With ‘Finding Fanny’ 2014, the director said, he wanted to make a movie that was like a picture book.
With ‘Angrezi Medium’, Adajania wanted to work with her favorite actor, Irrfan.
“I wanted to work with Irrfan, we have been trying to collaborate for a long time, but it didn’t happen until ‘Angrezi Medium’. The film has a nice soul, some scenarios are strange but they are credible.”
The launch of ‘Angrezi Medium’ is scheduled for March 13.