Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends visas for citizens of France, Germany and Spain; business advice | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday suspended all regular visas (including electronic visas) granted to citizens of France, Germany and Spain on March 11, 2020 or earlier, where these foreigners have not yet entered the country. Regular visas (including electronic visas) granted to all foreign citizens who have a travel history to these countries as of February 1, 2020 and who have not yet entered India are also suspended, a government statement issued afterwards that the Cabinet Secretary held a meeting to review the Coronavirus situation here on Tuesday.

India has “strongly advised” its citizens to refrain from traveling to France, Spain and Germany.

The Indian Immigration Office last week issued an order saying: “All regular visas / electronic (sticky) visas (including Visa on Arrival or VoA for Japan and South Korea) issued to citizens of Italy, Iran , South Korea, Japan and issued on March 3, 2020 or earlier, and those who have not yet entered India, are suspended with immediate effect.These foreign citizens cannot enter India from any air, land or sea port Those who require travel to India due to compelling reasons can apply for a new visa from the nearest Indian embassy / consulate, ”he says.



The regular / adhesive visa / electronic visa granted to all foreign citizens who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan as of February 1, 2020 and have not yet entered India from any air port, Land or sea. Also suspended.

The statement issued this Tuesday said: “The visas of all foreigners who are already in India are still valid and they can contact the closest FRRO / FRO through the e-FRRO module for extension conversion, etc. of your visa or grant of any consular service, if you wish. do it The Immigration Office (BOI) is issuing a notice to this effect, ”the statement said.

“The notice also requires passengers with a history of travel to China, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers to facilitate work from home for such employees during this period, he added.

International passengers arriving in India have been advised to monitor their health. More than 100 countries worldwide have now reported Covid-19 cases.

