Coronavirus in Qatar: Qatar temporarily suspends entry of 14 nationalities, including Indians | India Business News

NEW DELHI: Qatar has temporarily suspended the entry of travelers from 14 countries, including India, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The decision affects all people who intend to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those who have a residence or work permit and temporary visitors. The State of Qatar has urged all citizens and residents to avoid anything but essential travel at this time.

The government of Qatar said in a statement on Sunday: “In addition to the announcement by Qatar Airways regarding flights to and from Italy, the entry into the State of Qatar is temporarily suspended for all those who intend to travel from certain countries, as of March 9, 2020. This decision is taken as a preventive measure due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the world. The decision includes the following countries: Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. ”

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said Monday that it has put together a new business policy to provide customers with the maximum flexibility to adapt to their travel plans. “Passengers who have booked or booked flights to travel until June 30, 2020 will be offered the flexibility to change their travel plans free of charge by modifying their reservation dates or exchanging their ticket for a valid travel voucher for one year Both changes apply up to three days before departure, “said the airline.

In a tweet, IndiGo said: “Doha Alert: Due to temporary restrictions on operating to Doha issued by the State of Qatar, as a preventive measure in view of the Coronavirus, flights to / from Doha are affected. Visit Plan B https : // t .co / utMoqvFLDs for a full refund or email us on Twitter / FB for help. ”

“This step is in line with the efforts of the State of Qatar to take all necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of coronavirus. These precautionary measures may be subject to additional updates based on the latest guidance of national health authorities and organizations on the spread of the coronavirus, in order to guarantee the safety of all residents of the State of Qatar, “he added.

Neighboring Kuwait had also stopped flights to and from seven countries last Friday, including India and Bangladesh, for a week. It has also banned the entry of foreigners who were in these seven countries, including India, in the last two weeks. Only citizens of Kuwait may enter subject to quarantine.

Kuwait’s low-cost airline, Jazeera Airways, tweeted last weekend: “According to the Health Authorities directive, incoming flights to / from Kuwait are temporarily suspended for the following countries (Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt) from March 7,2020 to one week. ”