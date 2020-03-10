Coronavirus in Kerala: Six more positive tests, the number of cases increases to 15; CM orders the total closure | Thiruvananthapuram News

India Top Headlines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has issued massive restrictions and regulations to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state. In all 15 cases the status has been reported and the people affected have been placed in isolation rooms of different hospitals. Three students who returned to Wuhan, who tested positive for the virus, were discharged before.

All state educational institutions have been closed until March 31. However, exams will be done as scheduled. This will apply to CBSE and ICSE schools in the state, said Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after the special cabinet meeting convened here on Tuesday.

Among the 12 cases, four new cases of Kottayam and two of Pathanamthitta have been reported. The people who had gone to pick up the three people who had come from Italy have been positive in addition to the person’s parents. They have been admitted to the isolation room of Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

In Pathanamthitta, cases have been reported by people who had been in close contact with returnees from Italy. They have been isolated in a hospital in Kozhancherry. It has been reported that a two-year-old child is in a high-risk category.

A three-year-old boy who tested positive for Ernakulam on Monday is stable and test results are expected from the boy’s parents. The family had also returned from Italy recently.

The prime minister said the state needs the utmost caution to avoid the spread of the virus and therefore all mass gatherings should be avoided. All temples, mosques and churches should prevent people from gathering for festivals and other rituals. All public functions of the government have been canceled until March 31. It has been requested that all movie theaters close until the end of the month. People should avoid all public meetings to prevent the spread of the virus, he added.

The prime minister has asked that all tuition classes, entrance training centers and other special classes close until March 31.

