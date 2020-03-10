Coronavirus cases in India: resident of Delhi, 3 years old in Kerala among 7 new cases as the crown count reaches 46 | India News

India Top Headlines

The number of new cases of coronavirus in India reached 46 on Monday, with seven more people testing positive since Sunday: two in Pune and one in each from Kerala Ernakulam, Delhi, UP, Amritsar and Jammu. A three-year-old boy in Kerala, who had returned from Italy, was among those infected.

The count rose late Monday after a Pune couple, who had returned from Dubai on March 1, tested positive. Forty-three cases are currently active, while three have been discharged.

The boy and his parents arrived at Cochin International Airport from Italy on March 7. As the child had symptoms of the virus, all three were immediately referred to the isolation room of the Kalamassery Medical College hospital, authorities said. The child’s samples sent for examination in the NIV laboratory have tested positive for coronaviruses, they said.

In Delhi, the fourth person, whose case was detected on Monday, had been in contact with the previously identified Paytm employee, a resident of Janakpuri from western Delhi, who had recently traveled to Italy, sources say.

On Sunday, five new cases from Kerala were reported with three from a family with a history of traveling to Italy, and two of their relatives, who tested positive. They had not reported their trip to Italy. According to reports, the family visited relatives and attended some functions. The ministry said efforts were being made to trace its contacts.

Central government asks states to guarantee better infrastructure

The ministry continued to call on people to observe what to do and what not to do, cough etiquette, wash their hands and avoid large meetings. He also urged people to clearly reveal their travel history and complete the details on self-declaration forms accurately during the trip.

The ministry also clarified that a man from Murshidabad, West Bengal, who died on Sunday had been negative for Covid-19 and “therefore, so far no deaths due to illness in the country have been reported.” Samples from an old man who died in Ladakh have been sent for analysis. Authorities said the patient in Jammu, the first case in J&K, learned to have a history of travel to Iran, while one from UP contacted the six Agra people who tested positive. One patient, a resident of Italy, was under quarantine at the Government Medical College in Amritsar.

“We are sending detailed guidelines to all states on ways to contain the coronavirus. We have asked states to strengthen laboratories and the workforce to effectively deal with the coronavirus and form early rapid-action teams, “said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. He argued that the government was prepared to deal with the outbreak with a coordinated approach that included different government departments and agencies.

The cabinet secretary reviewed the situation on Monday with senior secretaries from all states and emphasized surveillance at entry points, in the community, laboratory support and hospital readiness. Around 404 Indian contacts of a US citizen, who tested positive in Bhutan, have been monitored in Assam.

Meanwhile, another positive case was reported by Karnataka. A 40-year-old technician, who returned from the US UU. Through Dubai, he reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangalore. However, there was no confirmation from the Center about this case until it was published.

More than 9.41 lakh of international passengers from 8,827 flights have been inspected at airports. While 177 passengers have been hospitalized, 33,599 are under observation and another 21,867 have completed their observation period. Worldwide, more than 1.1 lakh people from more than 90 countries have tested positive and about 3,900 people have died.

