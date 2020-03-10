Coronavirus cases in Bangalore: 3 more people from Karnataka test positive for coronavirus | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: Three more cases of Covid-19 infections were confirmed in Karnataka, bringing the total number of positive patients in the state to four. The four come from Bangalore.

The three new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, a press release from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said Tuesday morning.

“On Tuesday, Karnataka reported three more positive cases. The three new cases involve the wife and daughter of the Bengaluru technician who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. We will share more details at the afternoon press conference,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey , Commissioner, Department of Family Health and Welfare, Karnataka.

Karnataka reported her first positive case on Monday with a 41-year-old man from Bangalore who returned from the United States through Dubai testing positive for the infection. The man is currently under treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Thorax Diseases, Bengaluru, where isolation rooms have been established to treat suspicious and positive patients of Covid-19.

His wife, daughter and a colleague were admitted to the hospital on Sunday after they showed symptoms. The colleague had traveled with the infected man from the USA. UU. And he was also exposed to it at his workplace in Bangalore. Your samples were sent for test on Monday.

Karnataka expects the results of 68 samples sent for analysis on Monday.

