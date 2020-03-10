Congress in MP in crisis when 22 MLA resign, ‘resort policy’ begins | India News

India Top Headlines

BHOPAL: Up to 22 MLA of Congress in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Tuesday, calling into question the survival of the government led by Kamal Nath in the state.

The development came on the day when the main leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose faction belonged to the 22 MLAs, including six ministers, announced that he had resigned from the party.

Both Congress and the BJP opposition held meetings of their legislative wings on Tuesday night and decided to move their respective MLAs to unknown places.

At the congressional legislative party meeting, about 100 MLAs, including four independents, were present, said a minister from the Kamal Nath government.

They expressed faith in their government, he added. But the 22 rebel MLAs, as well as two BSP and one SP MLAs that backed the government skipped the meeting, sources said.

Early in the day, Scindia, who left incommunicado along with the MLA loyal to him on Monday, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

It is likely that Governor Lalji Tandon, who is in Lucknow for celebrating Holi, shortens his visit and rushes back to Bhopal, sources said.

In a significant development, the BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla met with the BJP leader and former Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday night.

The chief minister, Nath, wrote to the governor requesting the immediate expulsion of six ministers who belong to the Scindia camp and who are among the MLAs who have resigned.

The letter named the ministers Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari.

Other MLAs that have resigned are Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Raksha Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, PAHO Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Andotiya, Kanajura Yotiya, Kanajura Yotiya. Kansana, Biasahulal Singh and Manoj Choudhary.

State Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close Scindia confidant, resigned from the party’s main membership shortly after Scindia announced that he would resign from the party.

BJP leaders met with the speaker of the N P Prajapati assembly and delivered the resignations of 19 members of Congress who are in a tourist center in Bangalore. After receiving the letters, Prajapati told reporters that he will make a decision according to the rules.

While Congress, which voted in power in the state after 15 years in 2018, has 114 MLAs, the BJP has 107 legislators in the 230-member assembly. Two seats are currently vacant.

Four independent MLAs, two legislators from the Bahujan Samaj party and one legislator from the Samajwadi party are supporting the government led by Congress.

Prime Minister Nath claimed Tuesday night that there was no threat to his government.

“There is nothing to worry about, we will test our majority. Our government will complete its mandate.”

He said he was in contact with the rebel MLAs. “They have been held in captivity. If not, why would they be in Bangalore,” he added.

